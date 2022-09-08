Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $11,903.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00005636 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00498191 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.06 or 0.01992864 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001680 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00234632 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000684 BTC.
- EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005113 BTC.
About Receive Access Ecosystem
Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.