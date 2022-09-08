Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.61. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 110,837 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Recon Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Recon Technology, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RCON Get Rating ) by 161.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

