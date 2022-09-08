Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.61. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 110,837 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Recon Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Recon Technology Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.
About Recon Technology
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
