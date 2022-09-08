Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 7.4% Higher

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $10.99. 16,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 931,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,251. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.