RED Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (RED)

RED (RED) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. RED has a total market capitalization of $269,322.84 and approximately $39,046.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00026322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00298046 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001251 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 129% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002114 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 78.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

