Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $307.00

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 307 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 316.75 ($3.83), with a volume of 30967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313.50 ($3.79).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 556 ($6.72) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 355.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £752.53 million and a P/E ratio of 783.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

