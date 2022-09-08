Refinable (FINE) Market Cap Reaches $935,212.76

Refinable (FINE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $935,212.76 and $129,713.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,281.81 or 0.99977855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038421 BTC.

Refinable Profile

FINE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp. Refinable’s official website is refinable.com.

Buying and Selling Refinable

According to CryptoCompare, “Invested by Binance and Mr Beast, Refinable is an NFT marketplace on BSC, empowering both individual creators and beloved brands to easily and affordably create, discover, trade, and leverage NFTs. Supporting all communities in engaging with NFTs is Refinable’s mission and it looks forward to empowering the next generation of digital transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

