reflect.finance Price Hits $0.0220 (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $207,571.71 and $207.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,351.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004307 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005289 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00037585 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00134869 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022739 BTC.
reflect.finance Profile
reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,652 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance.
Buying and Selling reflect.finance
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
