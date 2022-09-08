reflect.finance Price Hits $0.0220 (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $207,571.71 and $207.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,351.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00037585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00134869 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022739 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,652 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

