ReFork (EFK) Price Tops $0.0304 on Major Exchanges

ReFork (EFK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, ReFork has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One ReFork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. ReFork has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and $11,390.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReFork alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.88 or 0.99889064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038314 BTC.

ReFork Profile

EFK is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. The official website for ReFork is refork.org. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReFork is medium.com/refork.

Buying and Selling ReFork

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReFork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReFork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReFork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReFork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.