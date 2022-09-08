Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $20,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 164,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 23.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

REG stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

