Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,484 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,309.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 542,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 62,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26.
Regions Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.
Regions Financial Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regions Financial (RF)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.