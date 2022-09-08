Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,484 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,309.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 542,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 62,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.