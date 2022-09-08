Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

NYSE:RGA opened at $127.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $132.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.60%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

