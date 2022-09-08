Release Project Self Reported Market Cap Hits $650,438.09 (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Release Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Release Project has a total market capitalization of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Release Project

Release Project (REL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex. Release Project’s official website is release.co.jp/rel.

Release Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using U.S. dollars.

