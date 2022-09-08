Request Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $118.37 million and $6.95 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00071568 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005849 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00085549 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

