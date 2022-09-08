Reserve Hits Market Cap of $28.82 Million (RSV)

Reserve (RSV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Reserve coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC on major exchanges. Reserve has a total market cap of $28.82 million and $69,304.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reserve has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,369.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004362 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005310 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00038566 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00134792 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022718 BTC.
Reserve Coin Profile
RSV is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 coins. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve’s official website is reserve.org.
Reserve Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.
