REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.
REV Group Stock Performance
Shares of REV Group stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $696.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.
Institutional Trading of REV Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in REV Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in REV Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 47,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REV Group (REVG)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.