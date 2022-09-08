REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $696.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

Get REV Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in REV Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in REV Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 47,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About REV Group

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.