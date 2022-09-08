Reviewing Allbirds (BIRD) and Its Peers

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Allbirds to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allbirds and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $277.47 million -$45.37 million -5.88 Allbirds Competitors $2.04 billion $208.49 million 23.02

Allbirds’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds. Allbirds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 6 9 0 2.60 Allbirds Competitors 233 1275 1995 58 2.53

This is a summary of current ratings for Allbirds and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Allbirds currently has a consensus price target of $10.57, indicating a potential upside of 160.38%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 28.84%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -25.09% -23.75% -15.89% Allbirds Competitors -2.26% 15.71% 7.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Allbirds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allbirds peers beat Allbirds on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

