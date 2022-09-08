Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences -125.39% N/A -38.17% Vertex Pharmaceuticals 38.26% 31.22% 23.72%

Risk & Volatility

Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertex Pharmaceuticals 0 6 11 0 2.65

This is a summary of recent ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $291.65, suggesting a potential upside of 2.53%. Given Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vertex Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences $20.61 million 0.82 -$15.95 million ($0.41) -0.83 Vertex Pharmaceuticals $7.57 billion 9.63 $2.34 billion $12.37 22.99

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Emmaus Life Sciences. Emmaus Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats Emmaus Life Sciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older. It has a collaboration agreement with Kainos Medicine, Inc. for the preclinical development of Kainos' patented IRAK4 inhibitor (KM10544) as an anti-cancer drug. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation. Its pipeline includes VX-864 for the treatment of AAT deficiency, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; VX-147 for the treatment of APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS, and other serious kidney diseases which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; VX- 880, treatment for Type 1 Diabetes which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial; VX-548, a NaV1.8 inhibitor for treatments of acute, neuropathic, musculoskeletal pain which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and CTX001 for the treatment severe SCD and TDT which is in Phase 3 clinical trial. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as specialty distributors and retail chains, and hospitals and clinics internationally. It has collaborations with Affinia Therapeutics, Inc.; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG.; Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.; Mammoth Biosciences, Inc.; Moderna, Inc.; Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc.; and Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc.; as well as Ribometrix, Inc.; Genomics plc; Merck KGaA; Darmstadt, Germany, and X-Chem, Inc. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

