Revolution Populi Hits Market Cap of $12.62 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $12.62 million and $27,190.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,369.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00038566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00134792 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022718 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

RVP is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi.

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

