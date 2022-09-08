Revomon (REVO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49,697.00

Revomon (REVO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $49,697.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Buying and Selling Revomon

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

