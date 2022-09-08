REVV (REVV) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

REVV (REVV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded down 1% against the dollar. One REVV coin can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $503,854.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00038410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00134803 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022976 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime.

Buying and Selling REVV

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

