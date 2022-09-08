Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNMBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($215.31) to €213.00 ($217.35) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oddo Bhf raised Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall ( OTCMKTS:RNMBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

