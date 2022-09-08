Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Solar were worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in First Solar by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,083,386. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $134.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.95.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.