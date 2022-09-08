Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,699 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $21,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

