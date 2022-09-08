Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $930,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

