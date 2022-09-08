RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.74

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.74 and traded as low as $2.53. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 283,690 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 32.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

