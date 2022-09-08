RichQUACK.com Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.75 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $35.75 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,862% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.28 or 0.09005400 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001764 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00866657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017397 BTC.
RichQUACK.com Profile
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com
Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.