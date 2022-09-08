Rigel Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $184.00 (RGP)

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a market capitalization of $88,800.97 and $184.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rigel Protocol Coin Profile

Rigel Protocol (RGP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.

Rigel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption.The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way.RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain.”

