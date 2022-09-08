Rigetti Computing Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 20,091 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,616% compared to the average daily volume of 426 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rigetti Computing news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 29,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.94, for a total value of 117,817.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,193,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 40,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 786,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,483,171.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 29,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.94, for a total transaction of 117,817.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,193,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 708,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,085.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,338,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on RGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.33.

RGTI stock opened at 2.36 on Thursday. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of 2.13 and a 1-year high of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.30.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. Equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.