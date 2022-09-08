RigoBlock Trading 51.5% Higher Over Last Week (GRG)

RigoBlock (GRG) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One RigoBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001193 BTC on major exchanges. RigoBlock has a total market capitalization of $622,101.61 and $112.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 51.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,508.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,009.45 or 0.05227906 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001722 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00869350 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016194 BTC.
RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here. RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
