Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.79) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,329.23 ($64.39).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,632 ($55.97) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,815.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,375.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45. The company has a market cap of £75.07 billion and a PE ratio of 504.58. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

