Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,600 by Credit Suisse Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.79) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,329.23 ($64.39).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.1 %

RIO opened at GBX 4,632 ($55.97) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £75.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 504.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,815.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,375.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

