RioDeFi Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. RioDeFi has a market cap of $2.44 million and $977,443.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00038284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00134857 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022909 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

