Rivetz Price Up 6% Over Last Week (RVT)

Rivetz (RVT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $15,793.38 and approximately $33.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00053811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.97 or 0.99823587 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,694.26 or 0.24252058 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

QUINT (QUINT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00030218 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Chain (XCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz (RVT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information.RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

