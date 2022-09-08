RMR Wealth Builders Invests $222,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DocuSign by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in DocuSign by 391.2% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in DocuSign by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DOCU opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $294.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45.
DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
