RMR Wealth Builders Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Unilever by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100,751 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Unilever by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

