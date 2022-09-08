RMR Wealth Builders Takes $239,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

