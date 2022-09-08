Robin Beer Buys 32 Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) insider Robin Beer purchased 32 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £164.16 ($198.36).

Robin Beer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Robin Beer purchased 33 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.16) per share, for a total transaction of £168.30 ($203.36).

Brewin Dolphin Stock Performance

BRW stock opened at GBX 512 ($6.19) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 468.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3,011.76. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 527 ($6.37).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 417 ($5.04).

(Get Rating)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Featured Articles

