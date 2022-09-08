Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$83.00 to C$81.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock. Rogers Communications traded as low as C$55.43 and last traded at C$55.72, with a volume of 4565037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.95.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$27.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

