Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) were down 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 16,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 833,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROIV shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.94 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 68.61% and a negative net margin of 2,110.83%. Analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 16,402 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $71,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,170.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $71,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,846,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,120 shares of company stock valued at $475,170. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

