Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Raised to Hold at Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.54.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $65.54 on Thursday. Roku has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

