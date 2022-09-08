Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.
Rollins Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Rollins stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Rollins has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.
Rollins Company Profile
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.
