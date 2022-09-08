ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Hits $3.18 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.18 million and $749,858.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

