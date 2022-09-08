Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at UBS Group

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.74% from the stock’s current price.

ROOT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Root to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Root to $32.40 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Root from $37.26 to $20.93 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Root Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Root stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Root has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $155.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Root

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($6.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($8.81) by $2.34. Root had a negative net margin of 115.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.67%. The business had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Root will post -23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Root by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 64,101 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

