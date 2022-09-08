Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $123.36.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

