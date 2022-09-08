RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $19,328.99 or 0.99791884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $60.54 million and approximately $6,792.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002801 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,132 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.