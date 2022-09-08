Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $17.00

Rune (RUNE) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $17.00 or 0.00088487 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $229,816.28 and $7.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,696.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.87 or 0.05843954 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001727 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00873678 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015866 BTC.
Rune Profile
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Buying and Selling Rune
Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.