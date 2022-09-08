Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $17.00

Rune (RUNE) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $17.00 or 0.00088487 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $229,816.28 and $7.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,696.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.87 or 0.05843954 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00873678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015866 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

