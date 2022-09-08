Rupee Hits Market Capitalization of $14,563.54 (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded up 90.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $14,563.54 and $30.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

