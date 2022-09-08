Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 130.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Ryder System worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryder System Trading Up 1.0 %

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $74.58 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.