S4FE Price Tops $0.0006 (S4F)

S4FE (S4F) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. S4FE has a market cap of $548,614.64 and $15,289.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, S4FE has traded up 93.2% against the dollar. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.21 or 0.99850016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00038677 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4F is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io.

Buying and Selling S4FE

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner.The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users.”

