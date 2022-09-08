Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.836 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $10.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.83.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $76.86 on Thursday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $90.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.53% and a return on equity of 774.40%. The business had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.